Husqvarna to cut more costs, take 150 mln SEK charge in fourth quarter
#Intel
October 7, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Husqvarna to cut more costs, take 150 mln SEK charge in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Swedish outdoor appliances maker Husqvarna is to step up cost cuts to boost profitability and offset an anticipated impact from a stronger dollar, the company said on Wednesday.

Husqvarna, which competes with the likes of Stanley Black & Decker, Deere and Toro, is trying to improve its operating margin to 10 percent in 2016 from around 5 percent in 2013.

Husqvarna said it would take restructuring charges of 150 million crowns in the fourth quarter this year, and achieve savings of around 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.7 million) per year with full effect from 2018.

It said roughly 80 employees related to production would be affected. In China, the group’s production facility in Shanghai will be consolidated into a plant at Changzhou.

Husqvarna initiated a cost savings program three years ago, cutting around 600 staff and reducing costs by 220 million crowns a year that came into effect last year.

The company showed signs it was on track to reach its margin target when it reported an operating margin of 12.0 percent in the January-June period, which accounts for around two thirds of its annual sales.

The European and the North American markets each represent more than 40 percent of total sales at the company, which reports third quarter earnings on Oct. 21. ($1 = 8.2620 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
