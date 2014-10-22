FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husqvarna Q3 profit tops forecast
October 22, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Husqvarna Q3 profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna posted a bigger than expected rise in third quarter earnings on Wednesday, and said it expected demand to remain stable in the fourth quarter.

Operating profit at Husqvarna, the world’s biggest maker of outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers, rose to 301 million Swedish crowns from a year-ago 206 million to top a forecast of 279 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

