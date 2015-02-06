FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Husqvarna CEO says outlook for coming season stable in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Husqvarna CEO and CFO in telephone interview with Reuters:

* CEO says outlook for coming sales season stable in Europe

* CEO says underlying macro environment looking even better in north america ahead of sales season

* CEO says outlook for construction strong in north america

* CFO says fx impact seen roughly flat in 2015 versus 2014

* CFO says sees capex of about 1.3 billion sek in fy2015

* CEO says has not seen any real benefit on material costs from price fall in raw materials Further company coverage:

