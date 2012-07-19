FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tool maker Husqvarna says outlook cloudy as U.S. slows
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tool maker Husqvarna says outlook cloudy as U.S. slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Operating profit 1.1 bln SEK vs forecast 1.2 bln

* North America sales up, Europe down

* Says hard to assess North America, Europe prospects

* Says U.S. demand dipped toward end of Q2

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Garden equipment maker Husqvarna on Thursday spied uncertainty ahead in key markets on both sides of the Atlantic as growth in the U.S. economy falters and Europe remains mired in its debt crisis.

Second-quarter profit for the world’s biggest maker of chainsaws, trimmers, lawn mowers and garden tractors came in roughly in line with expectations as growth in the United States offset some of the slowdown in Europe.

But the company said demand for forestry and garden products in the United States dipped toward the end of the period, casting a shadow over future prospects.

“Looking ahead, the immediate market development in Europe as well as in North America is difficult to assess,” Husqvarna Chief Executive Hans Linnarson said in a statement.

Operating profit was 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($158.41 million) against a year-earlier 1.0 billion and an average forecast in a Reuters poll for 1.2 billion.

In North America, sales were up 23 percent on the year as the company put behind it the production problems at a new plant that sparked one of the company’s two profit warnings in 2011.

In Europe, sales fell 7 percent.

“In the European markets, demand was hampered by unfavorable weather as well as weaker market conditions,” Linnarson said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.