RPT-Husqvarna Q4 operating loss worse than forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Garden equipment maker Husqvarna posted a bigger fourth-quarter operating loss than expected on Wednesday and announced plans to invest 1 billion Swedish crowns ($157 million) in a new production facility in Sweden.

The operating loss at the world’s biggest maker of chainsaws, trimmers, lawn mowers and garden tractors was 362 million Swedish crowns ($56.96 million) against a year-earlier 236 million loss and an average forecast in a Reuters poll for a 125 million loss.

“The near-term outlook for North America is positive, while the European markets are expected to remain challenging as the macroeconomic uncertainty remains,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 6.3555 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)