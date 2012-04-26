FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Husqvarna Q1 operating profit tops consensus
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 26, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Husqvarna Q1 operating profit tops consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional Reuters codes)

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Garden equipment maker Husqvarna posted a bigger rise than expected in first-quarter operating profit on Thursday and said it saw demand growing in the United States this year while the outlook in Europe was more uncertain.

Operating profit at the world’s biggest maker of outdoor power equipment was 915 million Swedish crowns ($135.75 million) against a year-earlier 662 million and an average forecast in a Reuters poll for 857 million.

“In the US market, the near term outlook is for the stronger demand year-on-year to continue, while the demand outlook for the European market is more difficult to assess,” the Swedish company said. ($1 = 6.7402 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.