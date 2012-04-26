RPT-Husqvarna Q1 operating profit tops consensus

(Repeats to additional Reuters codes)

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Garden equipment maker Husqvarna posted a bigger rise than expected in first-quarter operating profit on Thursday and said it saw demand growing in the United States this year while the outlook in Europe was more uncertain.

Operating profit at the world’s biggest maker of outdoor power equipment was 915 million Swedish crowns ($135.75 million) against a year-earlier 662 million and an average forecast in a Reuters poll for 857 million.

“In the US market, the near term outlook is for the stronger demand year-on-year to continue, while the demand outlook for the European market is more difficult to assess,” the Swedish company said. ($1 = 6.7402 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)