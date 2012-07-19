U.S. boosts tool-maker Husqvarna's Q2, outlook cloudy

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Garden equipment maker Husqvarna posted second-quarter operating profit roughly in line with forecasts on Thursday, but said it was hard to see how markets in Europe and North America would develop ahead.

Operating profit at the world’s biggest maker of chainsaws, trimmers, lawn mowers and garden tractors was 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($158.41 million) against a year-earlier 1.0 billion and an average forecast in a Reuters poll for 1.2 billion.

During the quarter, growth in North America continued, but Europe was weak.

“Looking ahead, the immediate market development in Europe as well as in North America is difficult to assess,” the company said in a statement.