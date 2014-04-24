FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Husqvarna Q1 adjusted op profit tops forecast
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 24, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Husqvarna Q1 adjusted op profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter operating profit on Thursday as efficiency measures put a lid on costs and said it was cautiously optimistic about demand.

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of 903 million Swedish crowns ($137 million) versus 858 million seen in a Reuters poll and a profit of 688 million in the same quarter of 2013, helped by an early spring in Europe.

It had a 308 million crown operating loss in the final quarter of 2013.

“Going forward, we will continue the execution of the Accelerated Improvement Program. In addition, we are cautiously optimistic about the underlying demand,” CEO Kai Warn said in a statement.

$1 = 6.5704 Swedish Crowns Reporting by Mia Shanley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.