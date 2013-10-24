FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husqvarna Q3 op income misses forecasts
October 24, 2013 / 6:24 AM / 4 years ago

Husqvarna Q3 op income misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna on Thursday undershot expectations for the third quarter reporting roughly flat operating income, weighed down by a weak performance in North America.

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of 206 million Swedish crowns ($32.3 million) versus the 197 million in the same quarter of 2012 and the 339 million mean forecast in a Reuters poll.

“A positive development for Europe & Asia/Pacific was offset by a decline for Americas, as the majority of the strong sales growth in North America referred to low margin consumer products in the retail channel,” CEO Kai Warn said in a statement.

$1 = 6.3794 Swedish crowns Reporting by Mia Shanley and Helena Soderpalm

