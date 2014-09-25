Husqvarna says improvement in North America had continued

HUSKVARNA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna said on Thursday its North American operations were running according to plan and had continued to improve.

“There is nothing in the planning for next year that would indicate a change. The nice improvement rate has continued”, Husqvarna Chief Executive Kai Warn told Reuters on the sidelines of a day of briefings for analysts and investors.

Shares in the maker of lawnmowers, chainsaws and hedge trimmers, which hit a more than three-year high of 56.65 Swedish crowns in July, were down 0.6 percent at 52.50 crowns by 0813 GMT.

Warn said during the third quarter, the weather had been somewhat cold in much of Europe but was near normal in North America.

Park and garden products are mainly used during spring and summer, which in the northern hemisphere means sales normally peak in the second quarter.

Husqvarna’s Americas division had an operating margin of 4.9 percent in the first half of the year, up from 3.5 percent in the corresponding period of last year.

The European and the North American markets each represent more than 40 percent of Husqvarna’s total sales.

The company repeated its group operating margin target of at least 10 percent over the business cycle. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by David Holmes)