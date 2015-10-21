FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husqvarna Q3 profit beats forecast, says to miss 2016 margin goal
October 21, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Husqvarna Q3 profit beats forecast, says to miss 2016 margin goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swedish outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna posted a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, but said it would not reach its 2016 operating margin target of 10 percent due to currency headwinds.

Operating profit at Husqvarna, the world’s biggest maker of outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers, rose to 405 million crowns ($48.8 million) from a year-ago 332 million to top a forecast of 377 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 8.3006 Swedish crowns Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard

