FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Husqvarna posts smaller Q4 operating loss than forecast
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
February 5, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Husqvarna posts smaller Q4 operating loss than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Swedish outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna posted a smaller than expected adjusted operating loss for the fourth quarter on Friday and said it expected a stable to slightly higher demand in the pre-season of 2016.

Adjusted operating losses at Husqvarna narrowed to 212 million crowns ($1.7 million) from a year-ago 265 million, beating a mean forecast for a 254 million loss in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm proposed a dividend of 1.65 crowns per share, in line with a median forecast in the poll.

The fourth quarter is Husqvarna’s seasonally weakest and accounts for only roughly 15 percent of annual sales for the world’s biggest maker of outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers. ($1 = 127.0800 crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.