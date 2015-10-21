UPDATE 1-Husqvarna to miss 2016 margin goal as strong dollar weighs

* Says won’t reach 10 pct op margin in 2016

* Says currency hedges can’t offset strong dollar

* Q3 op profit 405 mln SEK vs forecast 377 mln

* Favourable mix gives boost in quarter (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna said on Wednesday it would not reach its 2016 operating margin target of 10 percent as it expected currency headwinds to persist into next year, while third-quarter earnings beat market forecasts.

Husqvarna, a rival of Stanley Black & Decker, Deere and Toro, has been cutting costs aiming to boost its operating margin to 10 percent next year from around 5 percent in 2013.

The Swedish company, the world’s biggest maker of outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers, saw its operating margin rise to 10.5 percent in the first nine months of 2015 from 9.5 percent a year earlier.

But looking into next year, the company said its currency hedges would no longer suffice to offset the unfavourable transaction impact of the stronger dollar, leaving its margin goal out of reach.

The company, for which the United States is its single biggest market, said two weeks ago it was stepping up savings to offset the anticipated impact from a stronger dollar.

Operating profit in the third quarter rose to 405 million crowns ($48.8 million) from a year-ago 332 million, boosted by a favourable mix and lower material costs, to top a forecast of 377 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Park and garden products are mainly used during spring and summer, which in the northern hemisphere means sales normally peak in the second quarter. The first half of the year accounts for around two thirds of Husqvarna’s annual sales. ($1 = 8.3006 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)