a year ago
UPDATE 2-Husqvarna's shares jump after Q2 margin beats forecast
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
July 15, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Husqvarna's shares jump after Q2 margin beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on margin, updates share)

July 15 (Reuters) - Husqvarna AB

* The Swedish maker of outdoor power products such as chainsaws, trimmers and lawn mowers posts forecast-beating operating margin, sending shares higher

* Q2 operating margin 15 pct vs year-ago 13.7 pct and consensus market forecast 13.9 pct

* Margin improvement driven by cost reductions and stronger product mix, boosts confidence in group reaching full-year margin target of 10 pct in 2017 or 2018

* Shares close 8.4 pct higher at nine-year high

* Q2 net sales amounted to 11,504 mln crowns vs year-ago 12,263 mln

* Q2 operating income increased to 1,729 mln crowns vs year-ago 1,675 mln

* Analysts' forecasts according to Reuters poll: Q2 core operating result was seen at 1,712 mln crowns, sales seen at 12.3 bln

* Says priority for group during remainder of year will be to offset currency headwind and finance profitable growth initiatives by operational improvements

* Says positive development continued in Q2, despite lower demand for lawn and garden products in North America, which was affected by unfavourable weather

* Says turn-around of consumer brands division is proceeding according to plan

* CEO Kai Warn tells Reuters he still sees it as realistic to reach 10 pct operating margin goal in 2017 or 2018

* CEO says ambition for consumer brands division still 5 pct operating margin in 2018

* CFO Jan Ytterberg says sees negative currency effects of around 475 mln crowns ($55.9 mln) in 2016 vs previous forecast of 450 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helena Soderpalm and Niklas Pollard; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
