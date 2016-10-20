UPDATE 1-Gardening tools firm Husqvarna profit rises as cost cuts boost

(Adds detail, background)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish gardening equipment maker Husqvarna reported on Thursday a slightly bigger increase than expected in third-quarter operating profit as cost cuts offset currency headwinds.

* Operating profit in the company's seasonally weakest quarter increased to 431 million crowns ($48.7 million) from a year-ago 405 million, beating a mean forecast for a 420 million profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

* "Successful execution of efficiency measures continued to support earnings growth, offsetting unfavorable currency impact," Chief Executive Kai Warn said in a statement.

* The world's biggest maker of outdoor power tools said an ongoing efficiency programme at its loss-making consumer brands division was progressing according to plan though somewhat overshadowed by negative currency effects and lower sales.

* The group returned to operating margin growth in 2015 after years of cost cuts and product streamlining, but has warned it would miss its 10 percent operating margin target in 2016.

* * In the third quarter, the operating margin rose to 5.9 percent from a year-ago 5.5 percent.

* Q3 sales rose 1 percent in local currencies but dipped 1 percent in Swedish crowns. Husqvarna's sales are highest towards the end of the first quarter and in the second quarter, ahead of summer in the northern hemisphere where it has most sales.