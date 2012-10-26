FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husqvarna Q3 profit lags market forecasts
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Husqvarna Q3 profit lags market forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Garden equipment maker Husqvarna posted third-quarter operating profit below market forecasts on Friday, and said it would prepare to reduce its fixed cost base next year as the global conomic uncertainty was set to continue.

Operating profit at the world’s biggest maker of chainsaws, trimmers lawn mowers and garden tractors rose to 182 million Swedish crowns ($27.17 million) from a year-earlier 113 million and against an average forecast for 191 million in a Reuters poll.

“Looking ahead, we see many of our trade partners managing their inventory levels conservatively, as the global economic uncertainty is expected to continue for 2013,” the company said in a statement.

