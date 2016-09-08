FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Husqvarna sets new financial goals as savings kick in
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
September 8, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Sweden's Husqvarna sets new financial goals as savings kick in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gardening equipment firm Husqvarna said on Thursday it would shift its focus more toward growing sales, as it reset its financial targets for the first time since listing a decade ago.

It set a target of annual net sales growth between 3 and 5 percent, saying it aimed to grow between 1 and 2 percentage points faster than the annual long term market growth rate of 2 to 3 percent.

"We are now taking our next step, which is to put stronger emphasis on profitable growth," CEO Kai Warn said in a statement.

Husqvarna retained its 10 percent operating margin goal.

Many analysts had foreseen the move after the company reached two out of three targets last year, while savings have pushed it closer to its operating margin goal, despite severe currency headwinds.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Daniel Dickson

