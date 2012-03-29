FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hutchison 2011 profit beats forecasts
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 8:30 AM / in 6 years

Hutchison 2011 profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - Hutchison Whampoa Ltd , billionaire Li Ka-shing’s ports-to-telecoms flagship company, beat expectations with a more than doubling of 2011 earnings, driven by extraordinary gains from a spinoff and higher contributions from infrastructure and energy businesses.

Hutchison, whose businesses include third-generation network operator 3 Group and Watsons retail stores, on Thursday reported a net profit of HK$56.019 billion ($7.2 billion) for 2011.

This was 178 percent higher than the restated net profit of HK$20.179 billion for 2010 and a forecast of HK$51.5 billion from seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hutchison shares were down 0.44 percent ahead of the results, outperforming a 1.32 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

