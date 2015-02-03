FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indosat says cannot comment on report it may buy Hutchison 3
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 3, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Indosat says cannot comment on report it may buy Hutchison 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian telecoms company PT Indosat Tbk said on Tuesday that it could not comment on rumours that it is planning to acquire PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia, part of Hong Kong’s Hutchison Whampoa.

Indosat was responding to a question from the Indonesian stock exchange on a report about the possible deal published in Indonesia Finance Today on Jan. 30.

Local media had previously reported that the acquisition value might be up to 5 trillion rupiah ($395.26 million). Indosat was 65 percent-owned by Qatar’s Ooredoo QSC as of Sept 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

For the media link, click bit.ly/1BYKruT

$1 = 12,650.00 rupiah Reporting by Eveline Danubrata. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
