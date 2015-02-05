FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Indosat CEO says not in talks to acquire Hutchison 3
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 5, 2015 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Indosat CEO says not in talks to acquire Hutchison 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of PT Indosat Tbk said the Indonesian telecoms company is not in talks to acquire PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia, part of Hong Kong’s Hutchison Whampoa.

The Indonesian stock exchange had asked Indosat for a response to a report about the possible deal published in Indonesia Finance Today on Jan. 30. Indosat said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday that it was not in a position to comment on the rumours.

“I can confirm 100 percent that there has never been such a discussion. I don’t know where the gossip started from,” Indosat Chief Executive Officer Alexander Rusli told Reuters in a text message late on Wednesday.

Indosat was 65 percent-owned by Qatar’s Ooredoo QSC as of Sept 30, according to Thomson Reuters data. Ooredoo declined to comment. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Additional reporting by Matt Smith in DUBAI; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.