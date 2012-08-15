FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hutchison says EU progress slow on Orange Austria
August 15, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

Hutchison says EU progress slow on Orange Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison is making “painfully slow” progress in persuading the European Commission of its case to take over telecoms operator Orange Austria, which it said was hurting its business case for the acquisition.

Hutchison’s telecoms arm has agreed to open up its mobile network in Austria to allow a new mobile operator to enter the market, to allay concerns about reduced competition as a result of the 1.3 billion euro ($1.6 billion) merger.

But Hutchison’s Managing Director Canning Fok said on Wednesday the Commission was pushing the company to give better terms to the other party, with which it has already signed a deal, and added this demand was unacceptable.

“This is one step too far for the Commission,” Fok told journalists by telephone. “The remedies they’re requiring are unsustainable from our point of view.” ($1 = 0.8142 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

