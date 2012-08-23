FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hutchison says EU supports its Orange merger remedy
August 23, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Hutchison says EU supports its Orange merger remedy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa and the European Union have agreed the basic principles of a competition concession that would allow Hutchison’s Austrian telecoms unit to take over Orange Austria, Hutchison said.

Hutchison 3G, or “3” has proposed opening up its mobile network to third parties, allowing new players to enter the market if it succeeds in its deal to buy Orange Austria, which would cut the number of operators in Austria to three from four.

“3 cannot reveal any details at the moment because the process is still ongoing and confidential, but can confirm that a model has been basically agreed with the Commission and is now being tested in the market,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields

