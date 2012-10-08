FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2012

EU wants more Hutchison concessions over Orange Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The EU’s antitrust chief said on Monday he hoped that Hutchison 3G would propose sufficient concessions to ease regulatory concerns and allow clearance of its bid for France Telecom’s Orange Austria.

“We have formally raised objections regarding this proposed merger because of risks that higher concentration in Austria might entail,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told EU lawmakers. “I hope we will receive adequate remedies to eliminate our concerns in this merger.”

Almunia had last week questioned whether Hutchison 3G could offer adequate remedies, signalling a possible veto.

