EU's Almunia doubts Hutchison's Orange Austria takeover
October 2, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

EU's Almunia doubts Hutchison's Orange Austria takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The EU’s antitrust chief reiterated on Tuesday his doubts whether Austrian telecoms operator Hutchison 3G could provide a satisfactory proposal to sooth concerns over its 1.3 billion euro bid for France Telecom’s Orange Austria.

“We have recently adopted a statement of objections in relation with this proposed merger. At this stage, the question remains whether effective remedies will be found,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in the text of a speech to be delivered at a conference in Nicosia.

The European Commission last month sent the statement or charge sheet to Hutchison listing out its concerns. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

