Hutchison says terminates deal to buy Israel's Partner
August 21, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

Hutchison says terminates deal to buy Israel's Partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said on Tuesday one of its units and a subsidiary of the Li Ka Shing Foundation had terminated a deal to buy a stake in Israel’s Partner Communications Co Ltd .

In a statement on Hutchison’s website, the ports-to-telecom conglomerate said the two entities had terminated a deal to acquire an aggregate 75 percent stake in Scailex Corporation Ltd from Suny Electronics Limited. Scailex owns 44.5 percent of the share capital of Partner Communications.

For a statement clicks here (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)

