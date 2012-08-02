FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hutchison Whampoa's H1 net profit falls 78 pct; beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 2, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Hutchison Whampoa's H1 net profit falls 78 pct; beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hutchison Whampoa Ltd , Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s ports-to-telecoms conglomerate, reported on Thursday a 78 percent fall in first-half net profit, beating market expectations.

Hutchison’s first-half net profit totalled HK$10.21 billion, down from HK$46.3 billion a year earlier when it had booked a hefty one-off gain after spinning off its port assets, it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company, whose businesses span from commercial properties in Hong Kong and China to telecommunications in Britain and energy in Canada, was expected to report a net profit of HK$9.39 billion in the January-June period, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.

Excluding exceptional items and property valuations, Hutchison reported an underlying profit of HK$9.83 billion, compared with analysts’ average forecast of HK$9.17 billion and HK$8.715 billion booked a year earlier.

Hutchison shares have risen 5.5 percent so far this year, compared with a 6.8 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.