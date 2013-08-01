FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hutchison first-half underlying profit up 24 pct, beating forecasts
August 1, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

Hutchison first-half underlying profit up 24 pct, beating forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hutchison Whampoa Ltd , a ports-to-telecoms conglomerate owned by Asia’s richest man, Li Ka-shing, beat estimates by reporting on Thursday a 24 percent rise in its first-half underlying profit thanks to its expanding telecom and infrastructure businesses overseas.

Excluding exceptional items and property valuations, Hutchison’s underlying profit totaled HK$12 billion ($1.6 billion) during the January-June period, up from a revised HK$9.71 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The result was better than the average forecast for an underlying profit of HK$10.9 billion in a Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts.

($1 = 7.7553 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee and Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
