HK's Hutchison Whampoa 2014 net profit more than doubles, beats estimates
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 26, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

HK's Hutchison Whampoa 2014 net profit more than doubles, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hutchison Whampoa Ltd , the retail-to-telecoms group of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, on Thursday said it doubled its profit in 2014, beating analyst estimates, boosted by gains from the sale of investments and property revaluation.

Profit reached HK$67.16 billion ($8.66 billion) from a revised HK$31.11 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement to Hong Kong’s stock exchange.

The result compared with the HK$46.04 billion average estimate of five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Underlying profit for the year - or income excluding items such as property revaluation - was at HK$32.01 billion, up 3 percent from HK$31.03 billion in 2013.

Shares of Hutchison, whose businesses span commercial property in Hong Kong and China to telecommunications in Europe and energy in Canada, closed down 0.1 percent ahead of the results versus a 0.5 percent rise in the benchmark index.

Billionaire Li is restructuring his empire into two listed companies - one focused on property and the other on telecoms, retail and energy - to boost value and attract investors.

$1 = 7.7548 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christopher Cushing

