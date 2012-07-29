Hutchison sees speedy EU decision on Orange Austria

VIENNA, July 29 (Reuters) - Hutchison Whampoa is hopeful of a decision within weeks on its intended takeover of Orange Austria, and may seek a review of the European Union process if the deal is not approved, its managing director said on Sunday.

“At the end of three weeks, there can be a decision,” Canning Fok told journalists in Vienna. “We will seek a judicial review of the whole process if this doesn’t go through... We will seek clarification.”

Hutchison argues that merging the two smallest mobile operators in Austria will create a better environment for consumers by giving the new, bigger company more scope to invest in services and a faster, fourth-generation network.

“I am at a loss to understand why we have to go to phase two,” Fok said of the European Union’s decision to launch an in-depth investigation of the proposed 1.3 billion euro ($1.6 billion) deal. ($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)