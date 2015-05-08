FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hutchison to sell $4.3 bln stake in UK mobile unit to GIC, Abu Dhabi fund
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

Hutchison to sell $4.3 bln stake in UK mobile unit to GIC, Abu Dhabi fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - Hutchison Whampoa Ltd has agreed to sell a one-third stake in its British mobile phone business for $4.3 billion to a group of investors including Singaporean and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds.

Singapore’s GIC Pte, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA were among investors who agreed to pay 2.77 billion pounds ($4.3 billion) in cash for the stake, Hutchison said in a securities filing.

Hutchison, the ports-to-telecoms group of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, in January agreed to buy Telefonica’s British mobile unit O2 for nearly $15.4 billion, merging O2 with its Hutchison 3G UK Holdings unit.

$1 = 0.6494 pounds Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.