Visteon in talks to sell South Korean unit to local PE firm
November 25, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

Visteon in talks to sell South Korean unit to local PE firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp was in talks to sell a controlling stake in its South Korean unit Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to a local private equity firm, Halla Visteon said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Halla Visteon said Visteon, its major shareholder, notified it that talks with Hahn and Company to sell its stake were under way.

Halla however had no further details on the terms of the deal.

On Monday, Korean media reported that Visteon Corp had signed a preliminary deal to sell its controlling stake in Halla Visteon for $3.6 billion.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
