REFILE-BRIEF-HWA AG reports preliminary H1 revenues of EUR 37.9 million
#Corrections News
August 21, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-HWA AG reports preliminary H1 revenues of EUR 37.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct date in dateline)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - HWA AG

* Says H1 preliminary sales revenues of EUR 37.9 million, compared with EUR 29.4 million for same period last year

* Says H1 revenue growth principally attributable to motor racing business

* Says H1 EBIT fell from EUR 2.1 million year ago to EUR 0.9 million

* Says profit after interest and tax came to EUR 0.5 million, after EUR 1.5 million in H1 2013

* Sees profit for FY 2014 as a whole, but EBIT and net profits will be considerably less than they were in 2013

* Sees FY 2014 sales revenues to be slightly higher than in 2013

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
