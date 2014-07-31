FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hutchison Whampoa's H1 underlying profit up 13 pct, beats f'casts
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 31, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Hutchison Whampoa's H1 underlying profit up 13 pct, beats f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Hutchison Whampoa Ltd , a retail-to-telecoms group owned by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, posted a 13 percent rise in first-half underlying profit, beating analyst estimates, thanks to its growing European telecom and retail businesses.

Excluding exceptional items and property valuations, Hutchison’s underlying profit totalled HK$13.52 billion ($1.74 billion) for January-June, up from HK$12.01 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.

The result was slightly higher than the average forecast for an underlying profit of HK$13 billion, according to an average forecast by five analysts.

Including profits from the disposal of investments and property revaluation, profit attributable to shareholders jumped 129 percent to HK$28.44 billion from HK$12.398 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.