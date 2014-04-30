FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyatt reports higher revenue as business travel increases
April 30, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Hyatt reports higher revenue as business travel increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue as growth in business travel in North America boosted both occupancy and room rates.

Net income attributable to Hyatt rose to $56 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $8 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Hyatt, which owns and operates hotels under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt and Hyatt Regency, reported earnings of 13 cents per share, excluding items.

Revenue rose to $1.07 billion from $975 million. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

