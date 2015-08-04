Hyatt second-quarter revenue falls 4 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower demand at its owned and leased hotels.

The company, which owns the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt and Hyatt Regency brands, said total revenue in the second quarter fell to $1.11 billion from $1.16 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Hyatt fell to $40 million, or 27 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $74 million, or 48 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents per share. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)