Hyatt Hotels, Vietnam's Thai Group sign $165 mln hotel deal-govt

HANOI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp and Vietnam’s unlisted Thai Group have agreed to build a $165-million Park Hyatt hotel project in Hanoi, the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday.

Construction of the hotel, which will comprise nearly 300 rooms including presidential suites, is due to end by 2018, the government said on its website. (chinhphu.vn)

The deal was signed on the sidelines of a summit attended by U.S. President Barack Obama and leaders from Southeast Asia in California. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Miral Fahmy)