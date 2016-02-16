FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyatt Hotels, Vietnam's Thai Group sign $165 mln hotel deal-govt
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Hyatt Hotels, Vietnam's Thai Group sign $165 mln hotel deal-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp and Vietnam’s unlisted Thai Group have agreed to build a $165-million Park Hyatt hotel project in Hanoi, the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday.

Construction of the hotel, which will comprise nearly 300 rooms including presidential suites, is due to end by 2018, the government said on its website. (chinhphu.vn)

The deal was signed on the sidelines of a summit attended by U.S. President Barack Obama and leaders from Southeast Asia in California. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Miral Fahmy)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.