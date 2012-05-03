FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Hyatt Hotels misses estimates as costs rise
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Hyatt Hotels misses estimates as costs rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS 3 cents vs estimate 8 cents

* Expenses rise

* Average daily rates, occupancy up

May 3 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp posted quarterly profit that missed analysts’ estimates as increases in expenses outpaced revenue gains.

Net income came to $10 million, or 6 cents a share, in the first quarter, about the same as a year earlier.

Adjusted for special items, Hyatt said on Thursday that profit was 3 cents a share in the latest period, down from 7 cents a share a year before. Analysts expected profit of 8 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose about 9.5 percent to $958 million. Total expenses were up about 11 percent in the period. In its statement, Hyatt said a portion of the rise in selling, general and administrative costs was tied to brand launches, bad debts and legal fees.

Hyatt boosted its capital spending projection for 2012 by $10 million to $360 million from a February forecast, citing construction of an Omaha, Nebraska property.

Average daily rates and occupancy rose at Hyatt’s full service and select service hotels.

The business-led recovery has helped lift U.S. hotel occupancy rates and aided an industry where financing challenges have slowed construction.

Hyatt’s results follow better-than-expected earnings from key peers Marriott International and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide in recent weeks.

