FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyatt profit aided by N. America demand
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Hyatt profit aided by N. America demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS 24 cents vs estimate 23 cents

* Shares up 3 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, as increased demand and renovations aided room rates and occupancy in North America.

The company said it was “encouraged” by recent travel trends of individuals and groups. It added international hotels performed well, citing solid results in China and good results at Hyatt properties in Europe, which are mainly located in big cities such as Paris and London.

Net income came to $39 million, or 24 cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with $37 million, or 22 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 8 percent to $1 billion. Revenue per available room, a key measure of hotel health, rose 8.7 percent at full service hotels in North America and gained 6.4 percent at select-service hotels that offer limited food and drink outlets. International revPAR was up 3.8 percent.

Shares of Hyatt rose 3.4 percent to $36.76 in morning trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.