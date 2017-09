July 31 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp, which owns the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt and Andaz hotels, reported a higher quarterly profit as increased demand in the United States helped room rates and occupancy.

Net income almost tripled to $112 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter from $39 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents per share.