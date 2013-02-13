Hyatt Hotels reports 7.5 pct growth in revenue per room

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp reported a 7.5 percent increase in revenue per available room (revPAR) in the fourth quarter as it benefited from solid demand that drove up occupancy rates.

Hyatt anticipates “headwinds” in some markets this year, but said it is looking forward to a year of stable growth, aided by its focus on the relatively strong U.S. market.

Total revenue rose 1 percent to $1.0 billion for the quarter ended December. Profit fell to $16 million, or 9 cents per share, from $52 million, or 31 cents per share, largely due to one-time items.