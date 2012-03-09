Downgrade risk to hybrid debt market recovery

LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Rating agency downgrades to a swathe of subordinated securities risks derailing banks’ plans to use emerging regulatory clarity to finally restart issuing hybrid bonds.

Several European banks, chiefly Nordic, have gambled on regulators allowing them grandfathering and issued Tier 2 debt since the beginning of the year. Issuance of Tier 1 debt could restart soon, according to bankers as banks shift their focus to total capital ratios from purely boosting Core Tier 1.

But the take up of these new capital instruments may be stymied by a billions of outstanding Lower Tier 2 and Tier 1 securities being classed as junk by Moody’s and Fitch, leaving investment-grade bond indices benchmarked by traditional fund managers.

“The expected publication, by the EBA, of draft CRD4/CRR1 technical standards in early April will remove much of the structuring uncertainty that has been causing banks to delay issuance,” said Emil Petrov, head of capital solutions at Nomura.

“The technical standards will clarify, among other things, how the principal write-up mechanism will work and this should help to increase the appeal of European Additional Tier 1 instruments to more traditional institutional fixed income investors. Any residual structuring uncertainty could be dealt with through the variation and modification provisions of the instruments.”

In his view the recent wave of liability management launched by banks have focused too much on Core Tier 1 creation, often at the expense of Total Tier 1 and Total Capital. “Going forward, however, I expect banks to take a more holistic view of capital,” he said.

Total Tier 1 capital is relevant for banks’ leverage ratios, an increasingly important measure of balance sheet strength, especially in situations where RWA calculations lack credibility, he pointed out.

Once banks have met the EBA’s 9% Core Tier 1 capital target, more work will need to be done. Norbert Doerr, head of capital management and planning at Commerzbank, said his bank continues to be focused on its overall capital structure.

“We are aware that with the various bail-in frameworks coming in, banks need a good capital cushion to issue less subordinate capital or senior debt. There will be an interplay between the distance to trigger levels as in Additional Tier 1 or point of non-viability and the ability to issue these new style instruments at reasonable levels,” he said.

LOOMING DOWNGRADES

On Friday Fitch downgraded 1,068 bank regulatory capital security ratings after a methodology change. The biggest threat is Moody’s which in February threatened to cut the ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions, in many cases by up to three or four notches, and mostly like pushing them into junk.

For instance, UBS, Credit Suisse, BBVA, CaixaBank, SNS and Erste Bank were among those that could be cut by as much as three notches by the end of April.

“It’s difficult to predict precisely by how many notches the Tier 1 and LT2 debt will be downgraded, but they will certainly be downgraded if the issuing bank’s standalone rating is downgraded by several notches,” said Badr El Moutawakil, a credit strategist at Natixis.

He estimated that the volume of Tier 1 bonds included in Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s investment grade Tier 1 sub index could drop by at least 19% to EUR23.5bn. In his view, the volume of debt leaving the investment grade LT2 index should be less than for T1 debt, but the impact on prices greater with a risk of some forced-selling by those investors as they typically invest in senior bonds and expect higher ratings.

According to Robert Montague, senior investment analyst at European Credit Management, “some fund managers may have some flexibility and we will not necessarily see forced selling immediately after the downgrades, although some investors may be in that situation.”

After Moody’s wields its axe, it is possible that only Tier 1 bonds from the likes of HSBC, Rabobank, Nordea and Standard Chartered remain investment grade.

In the case of Lower Tier 2 debt, a sub-investment grade rating looms for debt issued by many Italian banks, but also German or Austrian banks. Morgan Stanley analysts expect Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Commerzbank, Norddeutsche Landesbank, Bayerische Landesbank and a number of RBS and Lloyds LT2s to go to sub-IG on an aggregate basis should Moody’s make the maximum downgrade expected and Fitch’s methodology change.

RETAIL FUTURE?

Even if the secondary market impact is muted, lower ratings are likely to impact negatively future issuance to institutional investors who will shun sub-investment grade bonds.

Siddharth Prasad, head of EMEA FIG global finance at Nomura, believes that one consequence of lower ratings will be that, “for the right names, an even larger share of these securities will be placed with retail investors, who are less constrained by ratings sensitivities than institutional fund managers.”

The institutional investment community may also adapt to the low rating environment. “Another possible consequence is that the criteria for benchmark indices will have to evolve as the asset class grows in significance. For instance, new indices could be created to specifically cater for the new style Basel III/ CRDIV-compliant capital instruments,” Prasad said.

ECM’s Montague echoed this view saying that these funds “will have more flexible investment guidelines and will therefore be able to invest in the securities that more traditional funds can’t buy. We have already started doing it and put these bonds in dedicated funds,” he said.

But even if the buy-side adapts, it is unlikely that banks will find these products that attractive or cost effective capital without the push from their regulators.

“Issuance is likely to come mostly from core countries where banks are forced by regulators to replace maturing LT2 debt. It is hard to foresee any issuance from peripheral countries,” said El Moutawakil.

But there is some light on the horizon with at least one bank having already outlined a plan: on Thursday, BBVA announced that was looking into bringing a Tier 1 EBA-compliant transaction with a view to boosting its capital ratios in the wake of the acquisition of the Unnim bank. (Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre, editing by Alex Chambers)