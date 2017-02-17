* Total, RWE hint at hybrid buybacks

* Equity credit at ratings agencies in jeopardy

* Call talk another headwind for slowing market

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - Total and RWE undermined the credibility of the corporate hybrid market with buyback talk, delivering a fresh blow to an already flagging sector where volumes have been in steady decline.

Total chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne jeopardized the equity credit from ratings agencies on the oil major's entire hybrid stack when he said last week it was contemplating buying back all of its €9.2bn of hybrids in the next two or three years.

And S&P delivered a further blow on Tuesday when it removed the equity credit from all of RWE's outstanding hybrid bonds on Tuesday after the company said it would call and not replace a SFr250m hybrid.

Getting equity credit from the rating agencies is one of the key reasons why corporates raise hybrid debt as it flatters their financial and leverage ratios.

Rating agencies assign equity credit to corporate hybrid bonds based on a variety of criteria. But in the case of S&P, the permanency of the instruments forms a key part of how it views them and how much equity value it gives them.

"The market will have its own interpretation about whether we will call the outstanding hybrids, but at this time it would be premature," Volker Heischkamp, head of treasury, at RWE told IFR. "We are unable to comment."

Now that the equity credit has been removed, and its S&P BBB- senior maintained, RWE is free to call but not replace all its hybrid bonds when they reach their first call date.

CAUGHT OFF-GUARD

Rating agency changes have caught the market off-guard by changing methodologies and snatching away equity credit over the years, leaving issuers with expensive debt to service.

For instance S&P removed the equity content of 29 corporate hybrid bonds in October 2015. The decision was made to reinforce the importance of keeping hybrids as a permanent part of companies' structures.

But these changes have made borrowers cautious around adding hybrid debt to their balance sheets and issuance nosedived last year to just €7.8bn, in comparison to the nearly €30bn of supply in 2015.

Just €225m of hybrid paper has printed this year from two issuers.

"Recent new issuance has been very modest, therefore the supply and demand dynamic will be interesting over the next year, considering there is around €10bn of hybrid debt that have call dates coming up over the next two years," said Jonathan Weinberger, managing director, debt capital markets at Societe Generale.

Although most outstanding hybrid issuance is expected by bankers to be replaced over the next few years, borrowers such as Total and RWE have thrown a spanner in the works by questioning their commitment to the product.

"RWE's call also brings to the fore a question that we increasingly get from investors, are hybrids a dwindling asset class?" analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note published on Friday.

The analysts expect M&A activity and refinancing to drive €10-12bn of new supply this year, a small increase on 2016.

"What matters though is the importance issuers attach to hybrids in their capital structure," they added.

TOTAL RECALL

As one of the biggest user of hybrids, Total has become the market's darling since it started issuing hybrid debt in 2015, and a potential withdrawal would be a big loss to investors.

"We believe Total remains one of the leading European oil majors in terms of performance and given very tight senior spreads the hybrids offer an attractive way to play the sector," said Alex Temple, portfolio manager at ECM, part of Wells Fargo Asset Management, which manages US$480bn.

Total's hybrids are all perpetual and have 50% intermediate equity content from S&P and Moody's until they are callable. Its nearest call date is February 2021 for its €2.5bn 2.250% hybrid bond, which means Total could have expensive hybrid debt to service for another four years.

However, the company might not wait until the first call and could try to conduct a liability management on the bonds.

"Management is insinuating a tendering exercise could occur, and this would have to be at a premium to where they trade in the market and is unlikely to occur unless they've lost their equity content," one investor said.

Total's hybrid bonds have traded up 1.5 points since last Thursday's announcement, which investors say is a result of market players partially short covering or going tactically long on the off-chance S&P drops the equity credit.

Its 3.369% callable October 2026 bid at a cash price of 98.2 on Friday morning, according to Tradeweb. Total declined to comment when contacted by IFR. S&P declined to comment on Total's announcement regarding its potential hybrid buyback. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers and Robert Smith)