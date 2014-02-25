FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norsk Hydro to build new German aluminium production line
February 25, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Norsk Hydro to build new German aluminium production line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro will spend 130 million euros to build a new production line at its rolled products plant in Grevenbroich in Germany to meet increased demand for automotive parts.

The new line, which will produce car body sheet for hoods, doors, and side panels, will be completed in the second half of 2016, and the cost of the investment will be distributed through 2014-2016, Hydro said.

The new plant is part of the firm’s recent decision to decision to expand the annual continuous heat treatment capacity from 20,000 to 50,000 metric tonnes.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

