New Issue-Hydro-Québec sells $1 bln notes
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 7:18 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Hydro-Québec sells $1 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Hydro-Quebec on Tuesday sold $1 billion
of global notes, unconditionally guaranteed by the Province of
Quebec, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CIBC, HSBC, and RBC were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: HYDRO-QUEBEC 	
	
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 1.375 PCT   MATURITY    06/19/2017   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.884   FIRST PAY   12/19/2012 	
MOODY'S Aa2     YIELD 1.399 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/19/2012   	
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 64.65 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

