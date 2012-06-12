New Issue-Hydro-Québec sells $1 bln notes

June 12 (Reuters) - Hydro-Quebec on Tuesday sold $1 billion of global notes, unconditionally guaranteed by the Province of Quebec, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CIBC, HSBC, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HYDRO-QUEBEC AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.375 PCT MATURITY 06/19/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.884 FIRST PAY 12/19/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.399 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/19/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 64.65 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A