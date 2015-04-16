FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ontario to sell 60 pct of Hydro One in IPO
#Market News
April 16, 2015

Ontario to sell 60 pct of Hydro One in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said on Thursday her Liberal government would sell up to 60 percent of the province’s electrical utility Hydro One, but would limit minority shareholders to 10 percent stakes.

Canada’s most populous province will continue to regulate electricity rates, Wynne said, and the proceeds from the sale will be used to fund transit and infrastructure.

Wynne said David Denison, former head of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, would replace Sandra Pupatello as Hydro One’s chair.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Christian Plumb

