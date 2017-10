OSLO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium firm Norsk Hydro has agreed to sell its aluminium remelt plant in Taiwan to Ting Sin Metal Co. Ltd for an undisclosed sum, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in October.

The remelter has an annual capacity of about 75,000 metric tons of extrusion ingot and mainly serves the Taiwanese market, Hydro said.