July 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s Hydrogenics Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss as orders rose for its fuel cells.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $125,000, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $4.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $10.7 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)