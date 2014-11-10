FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fuel cell maker Hydrogenics's loss doubles
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Fuel cell maker Hydrogenics's loss doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canadian fuel cell maker Hydrogenics Corp’s third-quarter loss more than doubled, hurt by increased expenses and a weaker Canadian dollar.

The company’s net loss widened to $1.3 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from about $491,000, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Mississauga, Ontario-based company’s revenue rose 20 percent to $11.1 million.

Hydrogenics’ total operating costs rose 18.5 percent to $4 million in the quarter, while foreign currency losses jumped to $611,000 from $61,000 a year earlier.

Its order backlog - an indicator of future sales - was $66.9 million at the end of the third quarter, slightly lower than the $67.1 million at the end of the second quarter. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.