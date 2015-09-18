FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hydro One files preliminary IPO papers with Canadian regulators
September 18, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Hydro One files preliminary IPO papers with Canadian regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ontario government-owned Hydro One Ltd, the largest electricity distributor in the province, filed preliminary documents with Canadian regulators late on Thursday for its long-anticipated initial public offering.

The government said earlier this year that 15 percent of Hydro One would be offered in the IPO, which is widely expected to be one of the largest in Canadian history.

The size of the IPO and other details were not disclosed in the preliminary documentation, but the province did provide a long list of underwriters that includes RBC Dominion Securities , Scotia Capital, BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC, TD Securities, National Bank Financial , Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse Securities .

Three of the Canada’s largest law firms, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt; Torys LLP; and Blake, Cassels & Graydon, are advising various parties involved in the IPO. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

