Dec 17 (Reuters) - Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens Hygeia SA :

* Acquires remaining 12.4 percent of its Hygeia Tirana SH.A. unit for 3.8 million euros

* Says it now has contol of 100 percent of Hygeia Tirana’s shares

Source text: bit.ly/1zv4eko

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)